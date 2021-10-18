Sinclair hit by ransomware attack, TV stations disrupted

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN and ALAN SUDERMAN

AP Business Writers

Sinclair Broadcast Group says that some of its servers and work stations were encrypted with ransomware and that data was stolen from its network. The company operates dozens of TV stations across the U.S. and some were reporting disruptions to their operations. Sinclair said it started investigating Saturday and on Sunday it found that some of its office and operational networks were disrupted. The broadcast group did not immediately say how many TV stations were directly affected. In ransomware attacks, cyber criminals encrypt an organization’s data and then demand payment to unscramble it. They are a growing scourge in the United States.