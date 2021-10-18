Strikers protest Haiti’s lack of security after kidnappings

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The streets of Haiti’s capital are quiet and largely empty as thousands of workers angry about the nation’s lack of security go on strike. The protest that began Monday comes two days after 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group were abducted by a violent gang. American officials including the FBI are working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of the 12 adults and five children connected with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. They disappeared Saturday while on a trip to visit an orphanage. It was the largest reported kidnapping of its kind in Haiti in recent years.