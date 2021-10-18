Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress

By JILL COLVIN, COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, challenging President Joe Biden’s initial decision to waive executive privilege. Trump claims in the lawsuit that the request “is almost limitless in scope,” and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day. The White House says “an assertion of privilege is not justified.” The committee is pursuing the documents as part of its investigation into how a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt the certification of Biden’s win.