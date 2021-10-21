Fire that threatened Lake Tahoe region is now 100% contained

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — The 2-month-old California wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region over the summer has been declared 100% contained. Officials say the fire reached the milestone late Wednesday. Storms this week covered the fire’s western side in snow and rain fell on the blaze’s eastern side. Stronger storms are expected throughout this week. Authorities say there will be smoldering within the fire zone long into the winter. The 346-square-mile fire was reported Aug. 14 and destroyed 1,000 structures including nearly 800 homes as it headed toward the tourist destination of South Lake Tahoe, which was spared. Many of the homes burned were in the forest community of Grizzly Flat.