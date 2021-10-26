Sudan’s prime minister, detained after coup, returns home

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The office of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok says he and his wife, who were detained after the military seized power, were allowed to return to their home in Khartoum. Their release came after the international community condemned the coup and called on the military to release all government officials detained when Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan seized power Monday. A military official, speaking on the condition of anonymity said Hamdok’s house is “under heavy security.” Burhan had said earlier that Hamdok had been held for his own safety and would be released. But he warned that other members of the dissolved government could face trial.