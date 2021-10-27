Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs to play CMA stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CMA Awards will be a night of all-star collaborations between Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Chris Young, and Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards. Additional performers announced by the Country Music Association also include Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion. Aldean and Underwood will perform their current hit “If I Didn’t Love You,” while Brown and Young will sing “Famous Friends.” Luke Bryan will host the show on Nov. 10 that is airing on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee.