Kosovo sanctions 7 people, 1 company for links to Hezbollah

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has sanctioned seven local businessmen and a company for links with Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah. Wednesday’s decision was in line with sanctions the U.S. imposed on Hezbollah, a powerful Shiite faction and a militant group that holds seats in Lebanon’s Parliament. A statement said that seven individuals and the AID Properties company had their assets frozen, while the businessmen can neither leave the country nor could be funded by companies or individuals from Kosovo. Neither Lebanon nor Palestine recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence. Earlier this year, Kosovo established diplomatic ties with Israel and opened its embassy in Jerusalem, the first European country and a Muslim-majority one to do so.