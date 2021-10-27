Stocks wobble on Wall Street, easing back from record highs

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set their latest record highs. Several big technology companies were posting solid gains, led by Microsoft, which reported a 24% surge in profits last quarter as its cloud computing business bounded ahead. The S&P 500 was wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going, as was the Dow. The Nasdaq was up 0.5%. McDonald’s was also up 3.3% after turning in results that beat forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.57%.