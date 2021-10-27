Sudan arrests 3 coup critics as pressure mounts on military

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces have detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, as internal and international pressure mounts on the military to walk back a coup. The overnight arrests were confirmed Wednesday by relatives and activists. The detentions came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere, and many businesses shut in response to calls for strikes. Security forces also kept up their heavy-handed response, chasing demonstrators in several neighborhoods late Tuesday. The coup threatens to halt Sudan’s fitful transition to democracy. That process began after the 2019 ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising.