Woman in Thailand’s high-rise cuts rope holding painters

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say a resident of a high-rise condominium near Bangkok cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she wasn’t told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them. Police say the woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges. Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and hadn’t seen an announcement that they would be working. A video clip shows two painters asking the residents on the 26th floor to open the window and let them in. The woman at first denied she was responsible, but police sent the severed rope for a fingerprint and DNA analysis.