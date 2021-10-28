Biden to head to Capitol to push agenda, unite Democrats

By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will make a trip to Capitol Hill Thursday to speak to House Democrats about his domestic agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Later, the president will make remarks at the White House. The developments suggested a possible agreement was in reach after days of prolonged negotiations over his ambitious social and climate politic and how to pay for them. The president has wanted to announce at least the framework of a deal before departing later Thursday on global summits. Progressive House Democrats want to see the fine print of the big domestic bill before voting on the infrastructure measure.