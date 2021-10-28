EXPLAINER: Why are schools revisiting gifted education?

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Associated Press

The move to phase out gifted education in New York City comes as districts across the country confront accusations that the programs are a form of racial segregation. The issue is that Black and Latino students historically have been underrepresented. Experts say that the teachers who often refer students to the programs are overwhelmingly white and that affluent parents can afford test preparation programs and tutors. Some districts are taking steps to identify more minority students but the changes are hard.