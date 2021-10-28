UN, US officials urge action to avert climate disaster

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.‘s top human rights official and U.S. President Joe Biden’s envoy to this year’s climate summit called Thursday for countries to step up the fight against global warming. Both issued dire warnings about the costs of failure, saying it is a matter of survival for the human race. U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged governments taking part in the Glasgow climate summit to make good on pledges of financial aid to help poor countries at risk to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and cope with the impacts of global warming. Her words were echoed by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, who warned of the dramatic impacts that exceeding the 2015 Paris accord’s goal on global warming will have on nature and people.