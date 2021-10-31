Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney’s international airport has come alive with tears, embraces and laughter as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months. Australia eased travel restrictions Monday, betting that vaccination rates are now high enough to mitigate the danger of allowing international visitors again after maintaining some of the lengthiest and strictest border controls anywhere during the coronavirus pandemic. The new freedoms mean that outbound fully vaccinated Australian permanent residents and citizens can leave the country for any reason without asking the government for an exemption from a travel ban that has trapped most at home since March 15, 2020. Incoming vaccinated Australians are able to come home without quarantining in a hotel for two weeks.