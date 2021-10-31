In Afghan hospital, unpaid doctors and rigid Taliban clash

By SAMYA KULLAB and BRAM JANSSEN

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban-appointed supervisor of a small district hospital outside the Afghan capital has big plans — to the dismay of the doctors who work there. Doctors are demanding overdue salary payments amid critical shortages of medicine, food and fuel. The new Taliban administrator’s first priority is to build a mosque inside the hospital quarters, segregate staff by gender and encourage them to pray. The drama in the small Mirbacha Kot hospital is playing out across Afghanistan’s health sector since the Taliban takeover.