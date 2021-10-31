UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron and Johnson talk

By SYLVIE CORBET and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have stuck to rival positions in their countries’ post-Brexit dispute over fishing in the English Channel. The two leaders addressed the escalating tensions over the granting of fishing licenses as they held separate news conferences at the end of the meeting. France maintained its threat to impose sanctions starting Tuesday that could include a blockade of British boats if more French vessels aren’t licensed to fish in U.K. waters by then. Macron said he would “deplore” such action but the ball is in Britain’s court. Johnson said the U.K.’s position “is unchanged.”