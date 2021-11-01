14 hurt after 2 passenger trains crash in southern England

LONDON (AP) — British authorities are investigating the crash of two passenger trains that left 14 people injured, including a train driver who was seriously hurt. The rear carriage of a train derailed Sunday after “striking an object” as it approached the station in Salisbury in southern England. Network Rail said the derailment knocked out all the signaling in the area, and a second train from London then crashed into the derailed train. About 50 firefighters rushed to the scene and 13 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the driver of one of the trains, who had been trapped in his cab after the crash, suffered serious injuries and remained in the hospital.