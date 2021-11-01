Asian shares mixed as investors await central bank moves

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed amid cautious trading ahead of a Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting. Benchmarks in Japan and Australia fell in morning trading, while shares rose in South Korea and China. Investors are also watching for any action from the Reserve Bank of Australia. On Wall Street, stocks ended a wobbly day modestly higher. The Federal Reserve is in the process of considering how to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. Its chair, Jerome Powell, has signaled that the Fed will announce after its policy meeting Wednesday that it will start paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as early as this month.