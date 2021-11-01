Berlin police chief sorry for Holocaust memorial push-ups

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s police chief has apologized for an incident in which officers were pictured practicing push-ups on a part of the German capital’s memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust. Pictures published by Berlin’s B.Z. tabloid on Monday showed uniformed policemen leaning onto one of the slabs that makes up the Holocaust memorial to practice push-ups. The newspaper said they were stills from a video apparently taken by the officers themselves on a cellphone during a holiday weekend in May. The memorial, a field of 2,700 gray concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate that opened in 2005, is open around the clock and has no barriers surrounding it. Visitors are supposed to refrain from activities such as running and jumping from one slab to another.