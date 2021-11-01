Biden says this decade decisive for fighting climate change

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden says at the U.N. summit that the United States and other developed nations bear much of the responsibility for climate change. He says actions taken this decade to contain climate change will be decisive. Biden is challenging fellow world leaders gathered in Scotland by asking, “Will we do what is necessary?” The president is treating the already visible crisis for the planet amid flooding, droughts and wildfires as a unique opportunity to reinvent the global economy. He sought in a speech to portray the enormous costs of limiting carbon emissions as a chance to create jobs by transitioning to renewable energy and electric automobiles.