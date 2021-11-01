Colombian outrage over early-release plea for serial killer

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A proposal to grant early release from prison to one of the world’s most prolific serial killers has raised outrage in Colombia and a denunciation from President Iván Duque. Luis Alfredo Garavito has confessed to killing about 190 children, most aged 8 to 16. He received more than 50 long prison sentences. But Colombia limits sentences to 40 years and allows early release for good behavior after more than half a sentence is served. The national prison institute a judge to grant Garavito provisional release because of his “exemplary” behavior in prison. A judge denied the request.