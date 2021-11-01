France offers 1-day reprieve in post-Brexit fishing fight

By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

GLASGOW (AP) — France’s president offered Britain an extra day of negotiations to try to reach a compromise on a troubling post-Brexit fishing spat. The offer came hours ahead of a threatened French blockade of British ships and trucks. The British government has said throughout the longrunning dispute that it is not engaged in a negotiation, and it is entirely up to France to end the conflict. It centers on fishing licenses in the English Channel. It has turned into a big sticking point in EU-Britain relations after the U.K. left the bloc earlier this year.