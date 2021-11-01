Hawaii holds on to virus restrictions even as cases plummet

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii remains among the most restrictive states for COVID-19 mandates, despite having one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. Various state and county rules have changed often, leaving some businesses, travelers and residents confused and frustrated. Hawaii Gov. David Ige said earlier this year that all restrictions would end once 70% of the total population was fully vaccinated. But a surge of delta variant cases extended rules to guard against COVID-19. Now, case counts have plummeted and about 83% of eligible Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated. But many virus rules remain in place.