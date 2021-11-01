Israel OKs Palestinian homes after advancing settlements

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has authorized some 1,300 Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank days after advancing plans to build more than 3,000 housing units for Jewish settlers. The Israeli government says it is adopting a moderate approach with the aim of minimizing friction with the U.S. — which is opposed to settlements — and tensions within its ruling coalition, which includes parties from across the political spectrum. The Palestinians and rights groups say the newly authorized homes meet only a small fraction of the need. Military permits for Palestinian construction in the 60% of the West Bank under full Israeli control are rarely granted, and unauthorized structures are often demolished.