Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden’s big package

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin says it’s “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution over President Joe Biden’s broader policy package. Democrats wanted a signal from Manchin that he will support Biden’s big package. Instead Monday he held a press conference at the Capitol and rebuffed progressive Democrats, telling them to quit holding “hostage” the slimmer bill as negotiations continue on the broader package. This as Democrats have made significant progress on adding compromise provisions curbing prescription drug prices to the $1.75 trillion package. Democrats hope to resolve their differences vote as soon as this week.