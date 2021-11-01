Musk offers $6B if UN shows how it will solve world hunger

Elon Musk says he will sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and donate it to the United Nations’ food agency if it could show how the money would solve world hunger. The Tesla CEO made the comments Sunday on Twitter after U.N. World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley challenged Musk and other billionaires to give ”$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them.” That money would be approximately 2% of Musk’s fortune, nearly $300 billion. Beasley says $6 billion will not solve world hunger, “but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation.”