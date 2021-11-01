Police: Chicago-area Halloween party shooting gang-related

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party that left two people dead and at least nine others injured appears to be gang related. The Will County Sheriff’s Office also updated the number of people injured, saying nine people were hospitalized in addition to those who died. Their initial report said over a dozen were shot. By Monday afternoon, one person remained in critical condition. Five victims were treated and released and three remained hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. A coroner has identified a young man and woman who died as Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22 and Joliet residents.