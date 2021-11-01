Tight Virginia governor’s race sets tone on Election Day eve

By SARAH RANKIN and WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are campaigning in many of the same, highly competitive parts of Virginia. Both are trying to secure last minute support in a governor’s race that has captured national attention as a referendum on President Joe Biden’s leadership and next year’s crucial midterm elections. McAuliffe served as governor from 2014 to 2018. He’s scrambling to stave off disaster after polling has shifted in Youngkin’s direction in recent weeks. Republicans are optimistic about their chances in the commonwealth, where they haven’t won a statewide race since 2009.