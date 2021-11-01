Ugandan kids lose hope in long school closure amid pandemic

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

BUSIA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s schools have been fully or partially shut for more than 77 weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. U.N. figures show that’s the longest disruption anywhere in the world. Lessons moved online in many parts of the globe. But most public schools were unable to offer virtual classes in this East African country. Some students got married in the void left. Some have become pregnant. Others got jobs. Efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 have disrupted the lives of children in every corner of the globe. The situation has squeezed their parents, and complicated their care. It has often removed their safety nets. Perhaps most crucially it has thrown their schooling into chaos. Many are losing hope in Uganda.