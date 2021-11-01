US stocks open higher, pushing indexes further into records

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street Monday, bringing major indexes a bit further past the record highs they set last week. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%. The Nasdaq was barely higher as technology stocks lagged the rest of the market. This week traders will be watching another policy meeting by the Federal Reserve, which is in the process of considering how to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. More companies are reporting their latest quarterly earnings and the government releases its monthly jobs report Friday.