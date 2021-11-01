US stocks wobble, hover around record highs set last week

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Monday and hovered around record highs set last week. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq rose 0.3%. Energy stocks made solid gains as oil prices rose. Bond yields also rose. This week traders will be watching another policy meeting by the Federal Reserve, which is in the process of considering how to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. More companies are reporting their latest quarterly earnings and the government releases its monthly jobs report Friday.