Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

By SETH BORENSTEIN AND ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

AP Science Writers

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Large rifts remain as United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline. A lot of the divide comes down to money, which nations have it and which do not. So it’s time for high-level diplomats. Democratic Congress members also joined the two-week climate conference in Glasgow on the sidelines Tuesday to reinforce the Biden administration’s efforts to increase climate action. The start of the conference saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on key details. Now, it’s time for government ministers or other senior officials to to make the big political and financial decisions.