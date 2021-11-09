Pope condemns ‘vile’ assassination attempt on Iraqi PM

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is condemning the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister as a “vile act of terrorism.” The Vatican secretary of state sent a telegram to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi expressing Francis’ solidarity and prayers to Kadhimi’s family and those injured in a Monday drone attack on the prime minister’s residence. Francis visited Iraq in March to deliver a message of peaceful coexistence. The telegram sent Tuesday expressed the pope’s “confidence that with the blessing of the most high God, the people of Iraq will be confirmed in wisdom and strength in pursuing the path of peace through dialogue and fraternal solidarity.”