Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

General Electric is splitting itself into three public companies that concentrate on aviation, healthcare and energy. The company said Tuesday that it plans a spinoff of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024. GE anticipates keeping a 19.9% stake in the healthcare unit. The company expects one-time separation, transition, and operational costs of approximately $2 billion related to the actions.