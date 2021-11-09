US Holocaust Museum says China boosting Uyghur repression

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says it has compiled evidence of increasing government repression against Uyghur Muslims in China’s western Xinjiang region. In a new report released Tuesday, the museum’s Center for the Prevention of Genocide says there’s “a reasonable basis” to believe previously alleged crimes against humanity versus the Uyghurs are growing in scope. The report expands on the museum’s March 2020 findings that the Chinese Communist Party has persecuted, unlawfully imprisoned and otherwise severely deprived Uyghurs of their physical liberty. The new findings include allegations of forced sterilization, sexual violence, enslavement, torture and forcible transfer. China says allegations of rights abuses are lies.