2 explosions rock Uganda’s capital, Kampala, injuring 24

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Two loud explosions rocked Uganda’s capital, Kampala, early Tuesday, sparking chaos and confusion as people fled what is widely believed to be coordinated attacks. Witnesses said one blast was near a police station and another on a street near the parliamentary building. The explosion near parliament appeared to hit a building housing an insurance company and the subsequent fire engulfed cars parked outside. The national broadcaster, UBC, said some lawmakers were seen evacuating the precincts of the parliamentary building nearby. Emmanuel Ainebyoona, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said in a Twitter post that at least 24 people have been hospitalized with injuries sustained in the blasts. He said four of them are critically injured.