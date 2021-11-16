Andersson gets more time to form Sweden’s new coalition govt

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson has asked for more time to form a coalition government that could make her the country’s first female prime minister. That’s because discussions with one of the two support parties that she needs — the Left Party — have reached an impasse. She was given until Monday. The new leader of the Social Democratic Party is seeking to secure the backing of two smaller parties that supported the previous center-left, minority government led by Stefan Lofven. The other ally, the Center Party, said last week that it would abstain from a vote on Andersson. Lofven is leading the Swedish government as a caretaker until the new government is formed.