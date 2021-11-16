Britain’s Prince Charles pays royal visit to Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in Jordan as part of the first royal tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The British royals were greeted on the tarmac Tuesday by a Jordanian color guard. They were slated to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the royal palace in Amman, and later visit religious and historical sites during their three-day trip to the kingdom before heading to Egypt on Thursday. The visit was aimed at shoring up “strong bilateral relations” on the centenary of relations between Amman and London.