French police evacuate migrants from makeshift camp

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France (AP) — French police have evacuated migrants from a makeshift camp near Dunkirk, in northern France, where at least 1,500 people had gathered in hopes of making it across the English Channel to Britain. The Prefecture of the region said more than 400 people had agreed to go to shelters. It said in a statement that “the operation is continuing” and is meant to send migrants into “adapted facilities.” Migrants, including some families with young children, packed their few belongings as police encircled the camp early in the morning, on the site of a former industrial complex in Grande-Synthe, east of Dunkirk. Workers later started removing empty tents and cleaning up the site.