German agency suspends approval process for Russia pipeline

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s network regulator says it’s suspended its procedure to certify the operator of a new pipeline that would bring Russian gas to the country under the Baltic Sea because of an issue with the company’s status under German law. Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed earlier this year but it’s not yet in operation. It’s a contentious project that Ukraine and the United States have opposed. Russia has said it could quickly boost natural gas supplies once German regulators allow the new pipeline to start operation. It wasn’t immediately clear to what extent Tuesday’s move would delay those plans.