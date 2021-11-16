Global stocks mixed after Biden, Xi hold video summit

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping held a summit meeting by video link. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Frankfurt advanced. Shanghai declined, while London and Wall Street futures were little-changed. Biden told Xi their goal should be to ensure competition “does not veer into conflict.” The two leaders met amid tension over trade, technology, human rights, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other irritants. Xi said he was ready to “build consensus” and said the two sides need to improve communication. Investors looked ahead to the release of the latest U.S. retail sales.