Polish forces use water cannons on migrants who threw stones

By VANESSA GERA and DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish border forces say they were attacked with stones by migrants at the border with Belarus and responded with water cannons. The Border Guard agency posted video on Twitter showing a cannon being directed across the border at a group of migrants in a makeshift camp. Poland’s Defense Ministry said its soldiers and other border forces were attacked with stones and other objects. The ministry also said that Belarusian forces tried to destroy fencing along the countries’ common border. Meanwhile, parliament is expected Tuesday to debate a legislative proposal that would regulate the ability of citizens to move in the area of the border with Belarus after a state of emergency ends at this end of this month.