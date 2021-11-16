Train hits van in Pakistan, killing 3, injuring 7 students

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say a passenger train has crashed into a college van at an unmanned railway crossing in eastern Pakistan, killing three students and injuring seven others. Tuesday’s accident happened in the district of Sheikhupura in the Punjab province. According to Rana Shakeel, a district administration official, the dead and injured have been transferred to a hospital. Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks. In June, an express train barreled into another that had derailed in southern Pakistan, killing about 50 passengers and injuring more than 100 others.