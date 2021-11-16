UK: Ex-Libyan official found liable for officer’s ’84 death

LONDON (AP) — A British court has found a former official in Muammar Gadhafi’s government “jointly liable” for the fatal 1984 shooting of a police officer outside the Libyan Embassy in London. Constable Yvonne Fletcher was killed when men armed with submachine guns fired from the embassy’s windows on protesters gathered outside the building. A former colleague of Fletcher’s brought a civil case against Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk as part of a decades-long battle to find justice for the 25-year-old officer. Following a three-day trial, High Court Justice Martin Spencer ruled Tuesday there was enough evidence to support that Mabrouk was an “active participant” in the decision to respond to the antigovernment protest by shooting at the demonstrators.