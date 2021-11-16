UK police release 4 men held over Liverpool taxi bombing

LONDON (AP) — British police have released four men arrested under terrorism laws by detectives investigating a homemade bomb explosion in a Liverpool taxi. Police have named the suspected bomber, who died, as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, who came to Britain as an asylum-seeker several years ago and had converted to Christianity. Al Swealmeen was killed and a taxi driver injured when a blast ripped through the vehicle outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police have called the blast a terrorist act, but say they are still working to determine the motive. Four men in their 20s who had been detained under the Terrorism Act were released late Monday. Police said they are “satisfied with the accounts they have provided.”