US journalist jailed in Myanmar for months lands in New York

By TED SHAFFREY and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, has arrived in the United States. Fenster was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor. He was handed over Monday to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release. He landed in New York on Tuesday. Fenster is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February. Fenster has been in detention since he was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24.