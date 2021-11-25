Cyprus: pope will transfer migrants to Italy after visit

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS and NICOLE WINFELD

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ government spokesman says Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy after he concludes his three-day visit to the east Mediterranean island nation early next month. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said Thursday the Vatican is coordinating with Cypriot authorities, but there are no specifics either as to how many will go with the pontiff or the logistics of their trip. The pope made headlines in 2016 when he brought a dozen Syrian Muslims back with him aboard his return flight to Rome following a trip to the Greek island of Lesbos that hosts a large migrant reception camp. Cyprus is urgently asking the European Union of assistance amid a huge influx of migrants.