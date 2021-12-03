Acclaimed Shakespearean actor Antony Sher dies at 72

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Antony Sher, one of the most acclaimed Shakespearean actors of his generation, has died aged 72. The Royal Shakespeare Company announced Sher’s death on Friday. Sher had been diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. His husband, Royal Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Gregory Doran, took leave from his job to care for him. Born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1949, Sher joined the RSC in 1982 and had a breakthrough role in 1984 in “Richard III.” He went on to play most of Shakespeare’s meaty male roles. Sher also made film appearances and wrote several novels, memoirs and an autobiography.