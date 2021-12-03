AP EXCLUSIVE: Afghan judges in Brazil still fear the Taliban

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and TATIANA POLLASTRI

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A female judge was hiding from the newly empowered Taliban in Afghanistan when an apparent reading mistake 7,000 miles away changed her life. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro apparently mentioned judges by mistake in a speech opening his nation’s doors to Afghan refugees. But error or not, his government fulfilled that offer. The judge, six colleagues and their familes now find themselves in Brazil. It’s a country with very little in common with Afghanistan beyond a love of soccer. She tells The Associated Press that the seven judges still fear retribution from the Taliban — some of whose members they’d sentenced for various crimes.