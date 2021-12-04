Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

By DASHA LITVINOVA, AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video call Tuesday. Tensions between the U.S. and Russia have escalated over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border that’s seen as a sign of a potential invasion. The leaders haven’t spoken since July, when Biden demanded that Putin rein in Russia-based criminal hacking gangs launching ransomware attacks against the U.S.. As for Ukraine, Russia is adamant the U.S. guarantee Kyiv won’t be admitted to NATO. That’s a demand seen as a nonstarter. U.S. intelligence officials, meanwhile, have determined Russia has massed about 70,000 troops near the Ukraine border and has begun planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year.